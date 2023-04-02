  Sunday Apr, 02 2023 02:41:38 PM

PRC to set up service center in BARMM capitol

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:45 AM Sun Apr 2, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
PRC 12 officials and Labor Minister Muslimin Sema met in Cotabato City Wednesday. (From MOLE-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- The Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) is setting up a service center in the Bangsamoro capitol here soon, regional officials said Saturday.

Minister Muslimin Sema of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao told reporters Saturday officials of the PRC’s office in Region 12 discussed with him Wednesday the prospects of establishing its service center here on the behest of local sectors.

“We met at my office and had a brainstorming on the issue,” Sema, who is chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, said.

The PRC 12 delegation that visited the MOLE-BARMM office last Wednesday was led by the commission’s regional director for central Mindanao, Rotelo Cabugsa.

Residents of BARMM have to go to the PRC regional offices in the cities of Cagayan, Zamboanga, Koronadal and Davao for official transactions.

Cabugsa had told MOLE-BARMM officials that the service center the commission and the office of Sema are planning to put up together shall focus on processing of professional licenses, PRC identification cards and applications for professional licensure examinations.

Sema first recommended the creation of a PRC service center for BARMM during the February 24 conference of the Intergovernmental Relations Body, a bloc of representatives from Malacañang and Moro leaders together helping push the Mindanao peace process forward.

Bai Sara Jane Sinsuat, director of MOLE-BARMM’s Bureau of Employment, Promotion and Welfare, and the ministry’s director-general, Surab Abutazil, separately said they are grateful to the PRC for responding to clamors by local residents for the setting up of a service center in the region.

“By all indications, we shall soon have one here in BARMM,” Sinsuat said. 

 

