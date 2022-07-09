Pres. BongBong Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA – President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Malacañang announced Friday.

Marcos, whose antigen test result showed he is Covid-19 positive, has a slight fever, Press Secretary Beatrix Rose "Trixie" Cruz-Angeles said in a Palace press briefing.

"The President has tested positive in an antigen test for Covid-19. He has a slight fever but he is otherwise okay," she said.

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos, who was exposed to his father, tested negative for Covid-19, Cruz-Angeles said.

Cruz-Angeles said First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and the two other presidential sons, William Vincent and Joseph Simon are out of town and have not been exposed to the President.

The Presidential Management Staff (PMS) already informed Marcos' close contacts and advised them to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Cruz-Angeles said she, along with Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez and other PMS personnel who were considered close contacts have also tested negative for Covid-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who joined Cruz-Angeles in the press briefing, said Marcos would have to undergo isolation for seven days from the time he tested positive for Covid-19.