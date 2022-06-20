  Monday Jun, 20 2022 01:31:06 PM

Pres. Duterte meets BARMM leaders and IGRB members in Malacanang

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:30 AM Mon Jun 20, 2022
33
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - This was a happy meeting with the President and his cabinet who are members of the Inter Govermental Relations Body and the Bangsamoro IGRB members during the submission of the 2nd progress report of the IGRB to the President."

These were the words of visibly elated BARMM interior minister and spokesperson Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.

"As mentioned by the IGRB Co Chair Secretary Sonny Dominguez, there is no turning back for the peace journey that we have embarked on," Sinarimbo wrote.

The President was visibly delighted to see one of his greatest legacy-peace in Mindanao, for which many of us have worked tirelessy for ages,taking root.

"Sigaw ni Pangulo, Mabuhay ang Bangsamoro! I have not heard this shouted so loudly at the Palace until tonight," Sinarimbo said.

May be an image of 1 person, standing and indoor

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM builds town hall in Sulu's island town

COTABATO CITY – The interior ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is fulfilling its promise of putting up...

Pres. Duterte meets BARMM leaders and IGRB members in Malacanang

COTABATO CITY - This was a happy meeting with the President and his cabinet who are members of the Inter Govermental Relations Body and the...

Cotabato Light skeds June 23 power service interruption in Broce

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting areas near Broce Elementary School, Cotabato City on...

Army helping probe on militiamen's ambush 

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- The Army is now helping the local police put closure to the June 17 ambush of four government militiamen that left one...

Wife survives machete attack during rape attempt in Tulunan, husband killed

Nagpapagaling na sa ospital ang biktimang si Susan Dumagat habang dead on arrival naman ang asawa nitong si Andong Dumagat matapos na tagain sa loob...