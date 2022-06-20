Pres. Duterte meets BARMM leaders and IGRB members in Malacanang

COTABATO CITY - This was a happy meeting with the President and his cabinet who are members of the Inter Govermental Relations Body and the Bangsamoro IGRB members during the submission of the 2nd progress report of the IGRB to the President."

These were the words of visibly elated BARMM interior minister and spokesperson Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.

"As mentioned by the IGRB Co Chair Secretary Sonny Dominguez, there is no turning back for the peace journey that we have embarked on," Sinarimbo wrote.

The President was visibly delighted to see one of his greatest legacy-peace in Mindanao, for which many of us have worked tirelessy for ages,taking root.

"Sigaw ni Pangulo, Mabuhay ang Bangsamoro! I have not heard this shouted so loudly at the Palace until tonight," Sinarimbo said.