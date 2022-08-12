Pres. Marcos names new 80 BTA members

COTABATO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named the new 80 members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, a month after assuming office.

The majority of their workforce is comprised of lawyers, lawyer-certified public accountants, engineers, teachers, doctors, architects, media practitioners, politicians, former elected officials at the local levels, and government bureaucrats.

They are the representatives from the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi, as well as members of the Bangsamoro community in North Cotabato, indigenous peoples who are not Moro, the Kalagan or Kagan community in Davao Oriental, and Christian or settler communities in Davao City and Cotabato City.

Below are the newly appointed members:

The BTA is dominated by Moro Islamic Liberation Front with 41 nominees and 39 from the government.

According to R.A. 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the BTA "shall be the interim government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region during the transition period," with legislative and executive powers and functions of the Bangsamoro government.

The BOL further specifies that the "MILF shall lead the BTA, without prejudice to the participation of the MNLF in its membership. It shall be composed of 80 members, who shall be appointed by the President.

Of this 80, 41 members shall come from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the remaining 39 from the Government of the Philippines.

The composition of the 41 MILF members is a product of a consultative process carried out by MILF through an internal review and vetting process. This list was submitted to the Office of the President through the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, and subject to a selection and evaluation process of the Office of the President.

The BTA is tasked with producing results that will address a variety of challenges, including peace and security concerns, poverty reduction, business and job creation, and stability between ethnic clans and economic classes, among others.

This year, the BTA was scheduled to end on June 30 after the regular members of the BARMM parliament will be chosen on May 9 during the national and local elections. However, Congress decided to push back the regional elections until 2025, adding three more years to the BTA. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)