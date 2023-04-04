Prices of basic commodities in BARMM 'under control' during Ramadhan, MTIT says

COTABATO CITY – Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT) has been conducting monitoring activities of basic necessities across the Bangsamoro region to ensure stable prices during the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Hamida Ebus Yacob, Chief of Trade Regulation and Consumer Protection, disclosed that the MTIT has conducted regular monitoring, following the Memorandum Order No. 109, Series of 2023 issued by MTIT Minister Abuamri Taddik, to make sure that the business owners will follow the instructions given by the office regarding the price level.

"Nagsasagawa tayo ng weekly monitoring dahil sinisiguro po natin na walang mang-aabuso sa mga business owner na magtaas ng mga prices nila which is malaking tulong para sa mamamayang Bangsamoro lalo na ngayong buwan ng Ramadhan," Yacob said.

Futher, she said there are selected products which have slightly increased in their prices, saying: "Wala namang gaanong tumaas ang mga ilan sa mga commodities, however there are some products na nag-increase nationwide at hindi gaano kalakihan ang pagtaas nito at patuloy kaming naka-monitor po."

The essential items include rice, canned goods, locally manufactured instant noodles, bottled water, bread, processed milk, coffee, candles, laundry soap, detergent, salt, onion, frozen chicken, eggs, flour, oil, and many more products.

Meanwhile, Minister Taddik reminded the business and traders not to take advantage of the situation where demand for basic foodstuff has increased.

Accordingly, common people are suffering due to rising commodity prices. Therefore, the Ministry ensured to effectively meet the needs of BARMM residents and visitors.

The action taken aims to provide the public with reasonable prices of Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities (BNPCs), including the monitoring of the flow of commodities during the month of Ramadhan. (Johaira Sahidala/BIO with reports from MTIT)