Primary suspect in Lebak massacre surrenders

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat - The primary suspect in the massacre of the family of four in Barnagay Datu Karon here Tuesday has surrendered and is now in police custody, Major Joel Martinez, Lebak police chief said in a statement.

Personnbel from Lebak MPS led by PMAJ Martinez together with 2nd SKPMFC Force Commander Lt. Colonel Josie Marie Simangan, RID 12 Tracker team Delta and 1Lt Marjoe F. Pedro of Charlie Coy 57IB helped find the suspect after the shooting incident in Sitio Tuka, Brgy Datu Karon of this municipality.

Martinez identified the suspect as Dinder Kamsa Saluden aka Den Den Rakman Saludin, married, 31 years old, carpenter and a resident of Sitio Tuka, Brgy. Datu Karon, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Denden surrendered to Uztads Wahad Hussien, MILF CCCH and was turned-over to Lebak Municipal Police Station. After an investigation, it was identified that the motive of the incident is drunkenness.

“Pagtapos ng nangyari sumibat na yung dalawa kong kasamahan dala yong bangka ko,” Saluden said. He identified the two other suspects as alyas Rakman and Dick who remained at large.

Further, this office served his pending warrant of arrest for 3 counts of murder and for violating Section 3(2) of PD 1613 “Crime of Arson” with no bail bond recommended.

The suspect was tagged as number 1 Most Wanted Municipal Level.

Accused person was informed of his constitutional rights under the rule of Miranda Doctrine and Anti-Torture Law and now under the custody of this station for proper disposition.

The Lebak Municipal Police Station lauded the efforts of the different operating teams for the arrest of one of the suspects. This successful operation is a proof that the PNP and AFP are ready to serve and protect the community.