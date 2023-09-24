PRO-12 assures fair, impartial, transparent probe on cop shooting trike driver in Libungan

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Police Regional Office 12 underscores its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice in light of the shooting incident that unfolded in Brgy. Poblacion, Libungan, Cotabato Province on September 18, 2023, involving PCpl Noel Bien T Noble.

The incident involved a conflict between PCpl Noble and certain individuals, which escalated with the use of service firearm, resulting in an injury of one of his assailants.

Subsequent to the incident, PCpl Noble voluntarily submitted himself for investigation and promptly surrendered his service firearm.

He is currently under the custody of the Libungan Municipal Police Station while the investigation is ongoing.

During this investigation, the Police Regional Office 12 remains resolute in its unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice prevails.

We firmly uphold the principle that no wrongdoing by uniformed personnel will be tolerated if established by the findings of this inquiry.

Rest assured that the individual responsible for any wrongdoing will be held accountable within the framework of the constitution, ensuring that justice is served.

We understand the concerns and questions that may arise from this incident, so that we pledge to keep the public informed of developments as the investigation progresses.

The Police Regional Office expresses its deepest sympathy to all parties affected by this unfortunate event and assures the public that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within our ranks, and we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain the trust and confidence of the communities we serve” Regional Director,” PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG expressed.