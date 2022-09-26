PRO-12 chief sympathizes with victims of Tupi highway mishap

GEN. SANTOS CITY – On behalf of Police Regional Office 12, PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG, Regional Director expressed his sympathy to the grieving family and friends of the victims of vehicular accident transpired along National Highway, Purok 1, Brgy. Poblacion, Tupi, South Cotabato on September 23, 2022.

The traffic investigator of Tupi Municipal Police Station revealed that a white Isuzu ten-wheeler truck was travelling from General Santos City heading north towards Koronadal City and upon reaching at the place of incident its brake system allegedly malfunctioned and bumped the rear portion of a red Suzuki sedan subsequently hit the other 10 vehicles including the pedestrians.

As a result, two persons died and more others were injured and brought to hospitals for further medical attention.

The driver of white Isuzu ten-wheeler truck, Albert Zambrano y Jugar, 26 years old, and a resident of Purok Upper Maligaya, Brgy. Poblacion, Tantangan. South Cotabato, was put into custodial facility after undergone medical examination at Tupi Municipal hospital.

A case of Reckless Imprudence resulting in Double Homicide, Multiple Physical Injuries and Damages of Property will be filed against the said driver.

“My heart goes out to the family of the victims of this horrifying vehicular accident occurred in Tupi, South Cotabato. I remind the motorist to always obey traffic rules and be more responsible drivers. You should check the condition of the vehicle before driving. Discipline comes from within, so do your part to avoid accidents,” Brig.Gen. Macaraeg said.