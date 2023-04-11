PRO-12 chief warns cops about VAWC after Magpet cop mauled live-in partner

GEN. SANTOS CITY – As mandated in the provisions of Memorandum Circular No. 2016-002 or the “Revised Rules of Procedure Before the Administrative Disciplinary Authorities and the Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police”, Police Regional Office 12 cracks down on all cops who are facing charges for Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) as stipulated in R.A. 9262.

The stern warning was brought up after an incident of maltreatment that transpired involving police officer identified as Cpl Louie Jay G Lumancas, 30 years old, married, PNP member assigned at Magpet Municipal Police Station and a resident of Barangay Gubatan, Magpet, Cotabato.

PCpl Lumancas was arrested by the personnel of Kidapawan City Police Station, Kidapawan City for mauling and physically maltreating his live-in partner after the latter confronted him for concealing his marital status.

The arrested police officer was placed under custody of Kidapawan City Police Station, Kidapawan City and will be brought to Cotabato Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Kidapawan City for inquest proceeding.

PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG, Regional Director directed PLTCOL PETER L. PINALGAN, JR. Chief of Police, Kidapawan CPS to expedite the conduct of investigation and warned all personnel that he will not tolerate any domestic assaults and abuses committed by police officers.

“Police Regional Office 12 will be very vigorous in preventing exploitation, averting assaults, abuses and violence against women and children. Under my leadership, I will not tolerate as I abhor any maltreatment or abuse of family member especially when committed by a police officer. We should be their protector and comfort in times of uncertainties and difficulties,” PBGEN MACARAEG said.