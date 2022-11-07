  Monday Nov, 07 2022 02:30:09 PM

PRO-12 Director Macaraeg saddened by Tacurong YBL bombing

Local News • 11:45 AM Mon Nov 7, 2022
27
By: 
PRO-12 PIO

GEN. SANTOS CITY - It's very unfortunate and it saddens us greatly that this incident happened.

Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) headed by the DRDO, PRO12 was created to investigate the incident so that we can solve the case and possibly arrest the suspect faster.

We have POIs but we cannot divulge their identity as of this time.

We would like to assure the public that this is an isolated incident and that the security sector including the TF Talakudong is on top of the situation, and there is no reason to panic.

We encourage the public to be vigilant and report any information that may lead to the solution of the incident, or any information pertaining to activity that may disrupt the prevailing peace and order in the area.

