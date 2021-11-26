PRO-12 director pays surprised tribute to injured subordinate

MLANG, North Cotabato – Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, police regional director for the Soccsksargen region Thursday paid a courtesy visit to an injured subordinate here that sent the police officer teary eyed.

Retired Police Master Sgt. Rick Untalan was part of the augmentation force of North Cotabato Polcie Office, then headed by Colonel Alex Tagum, that helped dispersed a group of violent protesters in Kidapawan City on April 1, 2016.

He was critically injured when protesters him with wooden poles and stones during the dispersal that went violent when the protesters resisted.

On Thursday afternoon, Tagum along with PRO-12 directorial staff, showed up at Untalan’s residence unannounced that made the retired police officer shed tears.

“I never thought you will come and pay me a visit sir,” Untalan said in the vernacular.

Tagum conferred Untalan with the PNP Heroism Medal (Medalya ng Kadakilaan) as a way of showing compassion and respect to the dignity of his men.

Tagum said the medal is also a recognition for Untalan’s bravery and act of heroism displayed during the rally where he showed his unselfish dedication not only in PRO 12 but in the entire PNP.

The police director also handed over groceries, noche buena packages, apparels, and financial assistance to boost the morale of the injured policeman.