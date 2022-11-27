PRO-12 extends financial aid to family of slain cop in NoCot

MLANG, North Cotabato – The family of a slain police officer during police manhunt operations here on Wednesday has received financial assistance from Police Regional Office 12 Friday.

Police Colonel Rogelio Raymundo Jr, PRO-12 Deputy Regional Director for Operations (DRDO), handed over the financial assistance of P133,000 and P203,000 to wounded police officers Patrolman Herzon A Neyra and Police Corporal Noli G Labesores, respectively.

“The amount will be used for their medical expenditures until they are fully recovered,” Colonel Raymundo said.

Raymundo also handed over a check worth Php168,230 to Leslie Jean Amihan, wife of Staff Sgt. Rudy Verona Amihan in Barangay Nueva Vida, Mlang, North Cotabato who died during police law enforcement operation.

Amihan, a member of elite Police Special Action Force, was among the members of Mlang municipal police station who served as blocking force to lawless elements who earlier robbed a bakeshop and shot two male customers, one of whom died in Barangay Bagontapay.

He was injured and eventually died in the hospital.

Four robbery suspects and a civilian were also killed.

“Our condolences to the family of Sgt. Amihan and our prayers for the immediate recovery of two wounded police officers,” Raymundo said.

The wounded in action (WIA) and killed in action (KIA) police officers were the first recipients of PRO 12 H.E.A.R.T. Mutual Fund.

HEART stands for Humility, Enthusiasm, Aspirations, Respect, Timely and Appropriate Response, a slogan of PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg.

PRO-12 H.E.A.R.T. Mutual Fund was initiated by Macaraeg to provide financial assistance and benefits to its members and their beneficiaries who may have incurred injuries or have been inflicted with illness.

"We know the risks of our policemen in every law enforcement operation. They put their lives at stake in the performance of their duty. With the H.E.A.R.T. Mutual Fund, PRO 12 was able to provide financial assistance to the wounded personnel and to the bereaved family of our comrade who was killed in police operation," Macaraeg said.