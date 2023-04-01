PRO-12 gets 13 new patrol cars and unveils new building

KORONADAL CITY – Police capability in maintaining law and order in the Soccsargen Region is expected to improve with the arrival of 13 units of Patrol Jeep Toyota Hilux 4x2 single cab from PNP national headquarters, officials said Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Police Regional Director for Soccsksargen region, officially received the brand new police cars and led the blessing and inauguration of newly constructed Multi-Purpose Building inside PRO 12 headquarters in Tambler, General Santos City on Thursday afternoon.

Major Gen. Ronaldo Olay, director, Directorate for Logistics (TDL) led the ceremonial turnover of the key of 13 units Patrol Jeep Toyota Hilux 4x2 Single Cab to enhance the capabilities of the end users in maintaining peace and to strengthen the operational competence of this office.

During the same program, Maj. Gen. Olay also led the unveiling of the newly constructed building that will serve as a venue for training, meetings, and other administrative and operational activities of PRO 12.

Fr. Nelson G Galit, Parish Vicar, St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, officiated the blessings of patrol ars and the building.

“We are grateful for the additional patrol cars that have been provided to us,” Brig. Gen. Macaraeg said. “This will strengthen our ability in our campaign against criminality and improve the efficiency of our police operation,” he added.

Macaraeg hoped that the new building “will help boost the morale of our personnel by providing quality working environment that is essential for office operations and other needs.”