  Saturday Apr, 01 2023 01:18:20 PM

PRO-12 gets 13 new patrol cars and unveils new building

Local News • 06:30 AM Sat Apr 1, 2023
56
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
A priest blesses some of the 13 police patrol cars that PRO-12 have received from the Camp Crame. (PRO-12 photo)

KORONADAL CITY  – Police capability in maintaining law and order in the Soccsargen Region is expected to improve with the arrival of 13 units of Patrol Jeep Toyota Hilux 4x2 single cab from PNP national headquarters, officials said Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Police Regional Director for Soccsksargen region, officially received the brand new police cars and led the blessing and inauguration of newly constructed Multi-Purpose Building inside PRO 12 headquarters in Tambler, General Santos City on Thursday afternoon.

Major Gen. Ronaldo Olay, director, Directorate for Logistics (TDL) led the ceremonial turnover of the key of 13 units Patrol Jeep Toyota Hilux 4x2 Single Cab to enhance the capabilities of the end users in maintaining peace and to strengthen the operational competence of this office.

During the same program, Maj. Gen. Olay also led the unveiling of the newly constructed building that will serve as a venue for training, meetings, and other administrative and operational activities of PRO 12.

Fr. Nelson G Galit, Parish Vicar, St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, officiated the blessings of patrol ars and the building.

“We are grateful for the additional patrol cars that have been provided to us,” Brig. Gen. Macaraeg said. “This will strengthen our ability in our campaign against criminality and improve the efficiency of our police operation,” he added.

Macaraeg hoped that the new building “will help boost the morale of our personnel by providing quality working environment that is essential for office operations and other needs.” 

May be an image of 7 people, people standing and outdoors

May be an image of 4 people and outdoors

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM top cop accused of estafa to be detained at Camp Crame

MANILA – Former Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) police chief Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon will be detained at the Philippine...

Ex-cop, 3 others busted in Region 12 shabu stings

COTABATO CITY --- Four drug peddlers, one of them a former policeman, were arrested in separate operations in two days by the Philippine Drug...

PRO-12 gets 13 new patrol cars and unveils new building

KORONADAL CITY  – Police capability in maintaining law and order in the Soccsargen Region is expected to improve with the arrival of 13 units of...

MPs Mawallil and Alamia seek probe of M/V Mary Lady Joy 3 tragedy in Basilan

COTABATO CITY - Two Members of Parliament jointly filed a resolution seeking an inquiry by the appropriate committee, in aid of legislation, into the...

Police Lieutenant Ricardo Bandahala Juhan: A survivor, a hero of MV Lady Mary Joy 3 tragedy

The tragedy that unfolded on March 29, 2023, when the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 caught fire in the southern Philippines, is a stark reminder of the...