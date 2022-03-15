  Tuesday Mar, 15 2022 04:29:32 PM

PRO-12 has nine new police lieutenant colonels

Edwin Fernandez/PRO-12 news release
B/Gen. Rolando Destura, PRO-12 deputy director for administration, donned the insignia of Lt. Colonel Julius R. Malcontento., The wife, Michelle Malcontento, assisting him. The other officers during the program. (PRO-12 photos)

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – Nine police majors under Police Regional Office (PRO-12 (Soccsksargen region) are now proud police lieutenant colonels after they took their oath and were donned with a higher rank during the Monday's flag raising ceremony at PRO 12 Grandstand, Barangay Tambler here.

The following personnel were promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel (PLTCOL) effective March 7, 2022:

1. PMAJ MYLAINE M ESTRELLAN of RPSMD;

2. PMAJ REXOR JAKE C CANOY of GSCPO;

3. PMAJ ROMY D CASTAÑARES of SCPPO;

4. PMAJ JOHNNY RICK F MEDEL of SCPPO;

5. PMAJ JULIUS R MALCONTENTO of SKPPO;

6. PMAJ SUNNY R LEONCITO of CPPO;

7. PMAJ ARNIEL C MELOCOTONES of CPPO;

8. PMAJ JINGLE M PARALLAG of CPPO; and

9. PMAJ LILY GRACE M LADEO of CPPO.

The ceremony was graced by Brig. Gen. Rolando E Destura, PRO-12 deputy regional director for administration (DRDA) who lauded the newly promoted personnel for a well-deserved promotion and encouraged them to make this achievement an inspiration to work harder.

“May you maintain your strong commitment to the public by elevating the PNP core values at all times. We must prove that we truly deserve the respect and trust of the public as effective and reliable police officers,” Brig. Gen. Destura said.

