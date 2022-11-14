PRO-12 hosts transport security summit to end bus bombing

TACURONG CITY – In a bid to put an end to bomb attacks on commuter buses across the region, the police authorities in Region 12 conducted over the weekend a Transportation Security Summit 2022 in Gen. Santos City.

The summit, presided over by Director Jose A Briones, Jr., Chairman, Office of Transportation Security, Department of Transportation (DOTr), was attended by police, military, coast guard, Mindanao ports officials and bus company representatives.

It came following the Yellow Bus Line bombing in Tacurong City that left one passenger dead and 11 injured, including the alleged bomb courier who lost his right after the explosion on Nov. 6.

The summit, held at PRO-12 headquarters in Barangay Tambler, Gen. Santos City on Nov. 11 was preceded by an honor program for Director Briones who once served as head of PRO-12 in 2017.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for Soccsksargen region, said the summit was organized to address the recurring atrocities involving public transportation vehicles, noting the three IED attacks to Yellow Bus Line (YBL) units this year.

“It aims to bolster the present security framework implemented in public transportation hubs and terminals to pre-empt further atrocities,” he said.

During the summit, Brig. Gen. Macaraeg reported that manhunt against perpetrators of the previous attacks continue.

He said one of the suspects in the Tacurong bombing was arrested and charged for violating RA 11479 (Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020).

“We will continue hunting down the lawless perpetrators behind the atrocities to the transport sector,” he said.

During the summit, Brig. Gen. Macaraeg said: “Concurrent with our offensive effort, I saw an urgency to revamp the present security measures implemented in our public transportation hubs and terminals, hence the conduct of the Transport Security Summit 2022.”

Police did not reveal the new security measures that will be implemented to prevent terrorism against the transport sector.