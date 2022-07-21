PRO-12 members cautioned against partisan activities

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The leadership of the Police Regional Office-12 warned on Thursday members of the force against engaging in partisan activities of local executives.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of PRO-12, said Thursday the policy is in compliance with the instruction of Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos for Philippine National Police personnel to distance themselves from political activities.

“There is no problem with us adhering to that directive. We shall obey,” Tagum said.

Abalos had earlier urged members of the PNP, the Armed Forces and other state law-enforcement agencies to avoid “influence peddling” in favor of politicians and patronage of any political group to preclude credibility problems.

PRO-12 covers the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan and the provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato.

“Our personnel performed well, with utmost neutrality, in helping the Commission on Elections administer in Region 12 the May 9, 2022 synchronized local, provincial and national elections. That was something so consoling for us in PRO-12,” Tagum said.

He said personnel of PRO-12 are reminded periodically of the contents of the PNP’s Ethical Doctrine and the Republic Acts 6713 and 3019.

The RAs 6713 and 3019 are also known as Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Law, respectively.