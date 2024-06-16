PRO-12 operatives seize P2.2-M shabu in simultaneous ops

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The Police Regional Office 12, under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Percival Placer, regional director, has successfully conducted a total of 29 operations against illegal drugs, resulting in the arrest of 34 drug personalities and the confiscation of a significant quantity of illicit substances.

The series of operations conducted supervised by PCOL ARNOLD C SANTIAGO, DRDO, which took place from June 14, 2024, to June 15, 2024, led to the seizure of 325.403 grams of shabu and 0.9 grams of marijuana, valued at a total of PHP 2,212,847.04 based on the standard drug price. Additionally, the authorities recovered and confiscated two small arms, one explosive, two vehicles, two gadgets, and PHP 11,821.00 in cash.

The operations were part of PRO 12's ongoing campaign against illegal drugs, which aims to reduce the availability of illicit substances and disrupt the operations of drug syndicates in the region.

"We are committed to eradicating the illegal drug trade in our region and protecting our communities from the negative effects of drug abuse," said PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, the Regional Director of PRO 12. "These operations demonstrate our determination to take a strong stance against illegal drugs and to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens."

The arrested drug personalities will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The illegal items that have been recovered will be turned over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

The PRO 12 urges the public to continue supporting its efforts to combat illegal drugs and to report any information regarding drug-related activities to the authorities. (PSSg JD Sentillanosa - RPIO 12)