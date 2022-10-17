PRO-12 RD Macaraeg lauds eradication of P2.3 million MJ plants in Sox

GEN. SANTOS CITY – As the result of the continuous anti-illegal drug operations, joint elements of RID 12 Tracker Team Charlie; Special Operation Unit 12; Regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit 12; Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit; South Cotabato Provincial Intelligence Unit; 1205th Maneuver Company, RMFB; Tupi MPS and 3rd Platoon Base, 5th Special Force Coy, Special Force Battalion, under the leadership of PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG, Regional Director, successfully uprooted 11,500 hills of fully-grown Marijuana with an estimated value of Php2,300,000.00 in Tri-Boundary of Tupi, South Cotabato, Malungon, Saranggani Province and Kiblawan, Davao Del Sur on October 15, 2022.

Authorities sprayed herbicides in more or less 8000 sqm land area to prevent growth of the fallen Marijuana seed. Recovered evidence was properly documented and turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit 12 for laboratory examination.

“I commend the team effort and cooperation of all personnel for this another accomplishment, your commitment and relentless effort in waging the war on drugs is highly appreciated by our organization,” PBGEN MACARAEG said.