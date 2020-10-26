PRO-12 RD pays last respect to fallen North Cotabato cop

Police Regional Office 12- PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA, Regional Director, PRO 12 confers Medalya ng Kagalingan and gives cash assistance to slain cop PSMS Manuel morning of October 23, 2020 at Wood Heaven Funeral Homes Barangay Manongol, Kidapawan City.

During his visit, the PRO 12 Regional Director were accompanied by PCOL JOEL B LIMSON, Deputy Regional Director for Operations (DRDO); PCOL JAMES GULMATICO, Chief, Regional Staff; PCOL RICKY D REBUA, Chief, Regional Personnel and Management Division (RPRMD); PCOL ANTONIO BILON JR, Force Commander of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12 (RMFB 12); PCPT GASPAR E MAGUIWE, Chief of Police of Arakan MPS; PCOL HENRY B VILLAR, Provincial Director, Cotabato Police Provincial Office (CPPO); PEMS JESUS BISMAR, Regional Executive Senior Police Officer (RESPO); and Mr. Elmer Mendoza, Regional Office, PSMBFI.

PSMS Manuel was killed on October 22, 2020 in a shootout while serving a warrant against a suspect who was wanted for murder.

PBGEB DUBRIA personally offered his sympathies to the wife of PSMS MANUEL as he extended cash assistance out of the Tambayayong Program of PRO 12 and from Public Safety Mutual Benefits fund Incorporated (PSMBFI).