PRO-12 regional director warns civilian public vs use/wearing of police and military uniforms

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Police Regional Office 12 diretor has warned civilians against use and wearing of PNP or military uniforms, citing that it is punishable by law and they can be penalized for it.

Likewise, he also warns the public against using said uniforms for their content on social media, especially on Youtube, TikTok, and Facebook and to utilize all social media platform in promoting PNP’s mission, accomplishments, and public safety-related contents.

Under the law, offenders can be prosecuted for violation of Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code (Illegal Use of Uniforms or Insignia), which penalizes any person who shall publicly and improperly make use of insignias, uniforms or any dress pertaining to an office not held by that person or to a class of persons of which he or she is not a member.

Moreover, civilian wearing the PNP uniform who pretends to be a person in authority or public officer without being lawfully entitled shall be prosecuted for violation of Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code (Usurpation of Official Functions).

Macaraeg PNP personnel to reprimand and apprehend any civilian or unauthorized person caught in the act wearing PNP uniforms and insignias and encourage the public to report civilian posers in the social media using PNP uniforms.

“I am pleading with the public to refrain from wearing PNP uniforms and insignias. Anyone caught will be dealt and sanctioned legally. As police officers, we take pride in wearing our uniforms, professionally and bestow the highest form of merit,” Macaraeg said.