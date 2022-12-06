PRO-12 regional internal affairs service probes Lambayong killing

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Police Regional Office 12 regional director, has ordered the conduct of a "motu propio" investigation to be conducted by the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) on the recent shootout incident involving three defiant individuals on board a motorcycle that crashed during a chase in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat last December 1, 2022.

In the meantime, the chief of police, Maj. Jenahmeel Toñacao, along with the involved PNP personnel during the incident were relieved from duty while the investigation is ongoing.

Macaraeg ensures that all police operations and engagements of PRO 12 personnel are legitimately conducted and done with utmost respect for human life.

Further, the Regional Director welcomes any investigation and is willing to address any concern regarding the incident through the PRO 12 hotline numbers: Smart: 0943-537-7050 Globe: 0916-615-56902

“As we perform our daily mandate of serving the community, we ensure our ranks are cleansed and all wrongdoings of all our personnel are not tolerated in order to provide the best quality of law enforcement service to the people of SOCCSKSARGEN,” Macaraeg said.

Macaraeg also downplayed claims by relatives and netizens that the police operation was aimed at rank promotions of police officers of Lambayong.

He said the police personnel were doign their job as peacekeepers but would not hesitate to fight if their safety is at stake.

"Hindi po kami nagpapasikat, hindi po dahil sa promotion ang aming gawain, sinupaan namin na protektahan at ipagtanggol ang bayan," Macaraeg said in a radio interview.