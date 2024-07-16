  Tuesday Jul, 16 2024 09:07:57 AM

PRO-12 sends augmentation force for Tnalak in SoCot

Peace and Order • 06:45 AM Tue Jul 16, 2024
PRO-12 news release

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, PRPO-12 regional director, spearheaded on Monday the send-off ceremony of the 106 police officers of PNP BISOC batch "LAGABLAB" during the Monday Flag Raising Ceremony at the Grandstand, PRO 12, Tambler, General Santos City.

The deployment aims to secure the T’nalak Festival in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the event, maintaining public order, and responding to potential security threats.

Placer reminds them to be mindful of what they do, to lean toward what is right and proper, and to keep themselves safe by watching each other's back.

