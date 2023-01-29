PRO-BAR chief honors Lanao wounded cops

The Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region awarded PMAJ BOBBY E EGERA-COP Marantao MPS, PCpl Mujahid B Taurac, and PCpl Al-Sadat Jahari with PNP "Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting" in recognition of their outstanding gallantry while serving a warrant of arrest for the crime of murder and violation of RA 10591 against Abbas Dimnang Rampa alias Esmayatin "Datu" Soma, a Dawlah Islamiyah listed as High Value Target and Top 2 Most Wanted Person in the Municipality of Maranatao, in Barangay Nataron, Marantao, Lanao del Sur on January 26, 2023.

Regional Director PBGEN JOHN GANO GUYGUYON personally visited the three injured policemen at Amai Pakpak Medical Center, Marawi City, conferred medals to honor their bravery and courage, and provided financial assistance on January 27, 2023.

The activity was witnessed by PBGEN GIL FRANCIS G TRIA, DRDA, and members of the Lanao del Sur PPO Command Group and Staff led by PCOL ROBERT S DACULAN, Provincial Director.

