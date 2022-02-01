PRO-BAR condemns murder of HPG major in Lanao Sur

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have condemned the murder of a highway patrol group officer in Lanao del Sur Monday.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police regional director for BARMM, said Major Omar Tago of Lanao del Norte Highway Patrol Group (HPG) unit was pronounced dead on arrival at the Amai Pakpak Regional Medical Center in Marawi City at past 2 p.m.

His companion, Kanor Rascal, was killed on the spot. His other companion, Adam Diringin, was injured.

Major Tago and his companions were to attend the fourth day death anniversary of a relative in Barangay Pagalunggan, Sultan Dumalondong, Lanao del Sur when they were attacked at about 9 a.m.

“He (Major Tago) went home to attend a family gathering about the death of relative,” Brig. Gen. Ugale said in a phone interview.

“We are still establishing the motive, the fact that he went there for family affairs, I believed it was not work related,” Brig. Gen. Ugale said, adding that all people there were gathered to mourn the passing of a loved one.

The suspects used cal. 45 pistols based on the empty shells the police scene of the crime operatives have found at the crime scene.

Ugale said the police have already had the names of the attackers but withheld it so as not to jeopardize the operation.

Major Tago has been serving the Lanao del Norte HPG for thye past 20 years, according to Lt. Col. Salman Saad, Lanao del Norte PNP spokesperson.

Investigation continues. (FC)