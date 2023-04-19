  Wednesday Apr, 19 2023 08:45:42 PM

PRO-BAR forms SITG to probe Councilor Silongan murder

Local News • 11:00 AM Wed Apr 19, 2023
55
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) "Silongan" has been activated to deeply investigate the shooting of a municipal councilor on a National Highway, Brgy. Pagatin, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao Del Sur on April 17, 2023.

Datu Salibo MPS disclosed that at about 8:22AM of the same date, the Municipal Councilor identified as Demson Dagloc Silongan arrived at the Municipal Hall to attend a Sangguniang Bayan session when he was shot by an unidentified gunman that led to his death and injured his driver, Jam L. Madzig, who was immediately brought to Abpi-Samama Lying-In Clinic and Medical Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, personnel of Datu Salibo MPS and 1402nd RMFC immediately conducted hot pursuit operation to find the perpetrator/s.

A dragnet checkpoint was also established in collaboration with the AFP detachment in the AOR, and police operatives are now conducting thorough investigations to determine the motives and identity of suspects.

Further, PRO BAR recorded a total of 13 incidents involving Elected Government Officials (EGO) since the start of 2023 of which 6 were cleared, 1 solved, and 6 still under investigation.

The Special Task Force on EGO will be activated as an investigating body that will look into cases of violence committed against Elected Government Officials. The PRO has been relentless in its efforts to solve these cases that justice may be served.

Nobleza directed all unit commanders to intensify law enforcement efforts and to strictly enforce security measures in preparation for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

He also directs authorities to increase intelligence gathering, tighten up monitoring of political hotspots, and set up more checkpoints to deter lawless elements from engaging in all forms of criminality.
 

