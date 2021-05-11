PRO-BAR gets 5 new patrol vehicles from MILG

COTABATO CITY --- The regional office of the Bangsamoro police on Monday got five new Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks from the region’s local government ministry.

The vehicles, customized into patrol units, were received by officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) during a symbolic turnover rite at the regional capitol in Cotabato City.

The vehicles were procured by the office of Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

Sinarimbo is chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Advisory Council PRO-BAR.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of PRO-BAR, said Tuesday he is thankful to the BARMM government for providing the regional, provincial and municipal police offices in the Bangsamoro region with support needed to boost law-enforcement operations.

The office of Sinarimbo also has been helping local government units bereft of police stations construct such buildings with grants from the Bangsamoro government.