PRO-BAR honors cops with excellent performance

PARANG, Maguindanao - Police Brigadier General Eden T Ugale, Regional Director, PRO BAR bestowed awards to deserving personnel for the good deeds they have done in line of duty during the Monday Flag Raising Ceremony at Camp BGen Salipada K Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao on August 2, 2021.

Police Colonel Rhodora D Maylas and PEMS Analiza B Ampad of Regional Finance Service Office 19, received the Medalya ng Ugnayang Pampulisya for meritorious achievement in the field of police relations for helping impoverished families at Purok Barurao, Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao, while Police Major Arturo C Rivera and Pat Samer K Panga of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14 were awarded with Medalya ng Kagalingan (PNP Medal Merit) for meritorious and heroic acts displayed during the service of Warrant of Arrest against three wanted person for the crime of murder.

During the program, Police Colonel Pablo G Labra II formally assumes the post as Deputy Regional Director for Administrations, while Police Colonel Jeffrey C Fernandez, former Chief Regional Staff, assumes the post as Deputy Regional Director for Operations. Police Colonel Rex O Derilo, former Provincial Director Lanao Del Sur, assumes the post of Chief Regional Staff of PRO BAR.

The Regional Director congratulated all the awardees. He also congratulated the newly installed members of the Command Group and expressed his confidence on their proven excellence in police service.

“To our new members of the PRO BAR Command Group, we are looking forward to a sterling journey. You all have our faith and confidence in your leadership and we know that the PRO BAR is in good hands having you all in the command group”, PBGen Ugale said.

Likewise, he encourages all personnel of PRO BAR to continue in doing excellence service to the people in the Bangsamoro region and our nation.