PRO-BAR personnel unfazed by COVID-19 hazards

COTABATO CITY ---- The stringent government anti-COVID-19 protocols does not affect the law-enforcement activities of the police anywhere in the Bangsamoro region, Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale said Wednesday.

Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the enthusiasm of their personnel to serve the local communities, particularly in helping the LGUs and government health agencies address pandemic issues, remain markedly high despite knowing the hazards accruing such missions.

“Over and above that are their continuing law-enforcement missions that never slowed down despite the COVID-19 problems besetting some of the areas covered by PRO-BAR,” Ugale said.

He said the municipal police and the provincial police offices in the Bangsamoro region had tangible accomplishments in prevention of crimes, in arresting wanted persons, in addressing “rido,” or clan war in local languages, and in responding to disasters and calamities, amid the pandemic

“Our campaign versus illegal drugs has also been going on nicely. Our personnel have done good work towards that end since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,” Ugale said.

He cited as example how the PRO-BAR, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion together arrested in one operation after another last May 8 in Picong, Lanao del Sur 15 members of a local drug syndicate and dismantled their dens, their springboards for distribution of shabu in the province.

“More than that, many of our personnel got infected with this nasty coronavirus but immediately returned to work, resumed their anti-COVID-19 containment duties in the field after recuperation without any remorse and so zealous to serve the nation as what they have sworn to do when they got into the police service,” Ugale said.

He said he has directed his subordinate-provincial police directors in Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, to work closely with the government health functionaries in their respective provinces and with their counterparts in the military in furthering Malacañang’s war versus COVID-19.

“That is something we can do without constraint because we have the support of the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. We, in fact, recently got from BARMM vehicles we need for our operations,” Ugale said