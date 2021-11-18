PRO BARMM destroy P2-M worth of marijuana in Luuk, Sulu

SULU - Government forces destroyed some 10,000 pieces of fully grown Marijuana plants with total estimated Standard Drug Price of Php 2,000,000.00 at Barangay Linga, Luuk, Sulu in a 1-day Marijuana eradication operation on November 17, 2021.

PRO BAR Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Eden T Ugale lauds the successful operation launched by joint elements of Sulu PPO, PDEA, CIDG, NICA, 7th SAB SAF, RMFB BASULTA, and 4th Marine Brigade Landing Team 7 that further resulted to the arrest of 2 suspects and confiscation of 1 high powered firearm.

According to the report from Luuk MPS, the arrested weed cultivators were identified as ATIMULLA S JAHARIN and BAKIL U KADIL with 1 unit M16 rifle confiscated from their possession. Both will be charged with criminal case for violation of Republic Act No 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Luuk MPS for proper disposition.

"We will continue with the Marijuana eradication operation region-wide with the aim of totally ending the cultivation and selling of this plant. Likewise appropriate court charges awaits against identified cultivators" PBGEN Ugale said.