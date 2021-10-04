PRO-BARMM seeks public, politicians’ support for peaceful polls

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao have called on all political leaders in particular and the public in general to help make the 2022 elections in the region peaceful and orderly.

While the Commission on Elections and its deputies are yet to publicly identify areas where intense political rivalries and violence are likely to occur ahead of the next years’ elections, BARMM has been traditionally “area of concern” for the security sector every election.

Brig. Gen. Eden T Ugale, BARMM police director, believed peaceful election is still very feasible in the region.

With that in mind, Ugale led the launching Monday of a campaign to reduce if not totally eradicate the proliferation of loose firearms in the region.

He called for an end to violence caused by Private Armed Groups (PAGs) in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

It was in Maguindanao that the country’s worst election related violence occurred in 2009 where 31 people have died, mostly local journalists, who were to accompany the filing of COC of then gubernatorial aspirant Esmael Mangudadatu.

Police provincial and municipal offices, including all units under it, are to display tarpaulin in public places about the campaign.

It will contain the following text: "Wakasan ang karahasan dulot ng Private Armed Groups. Sumuko at makisi-isa sa mapayapang halalan tunog sa maunlad na bayan."

Both reelectionist Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu and Rep. Esmael Toto Mangudadatu who is running for governor, have separately vowed to support the PNP’s call for diplomatic dismantling of PAGs in the province