Project TABANG turns over farm tractors in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – In an effort to help farmers improve their livelihood by increasing their production, eight (8 ) units of tractors were turned over on March 29 to farmers’ associations from the municipalities of Ampatuan, Mamasapano, Shariff Saidona, Paglas, Paglat, and Talitay in Maguindanao.



These are part of the 15 units of tractors, worth P43.5-million, the Project TABANG (Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan) has allotted for farmers’ associations in the region.



One of the Office of the Chief Minister’s (OCM) special programs, Project TABANG aims to facilitate the direct and immediate extension of basic services and assistance to the Bangsamoro people.



Project Development Officer Mohamad Asnur said “the Chief Minister wants the Bangsamoro Government to make the people feel that they are doing everything to boost the economy of this region.”



Beneficiary Pahatma Diago, 55, from Al-baraka Farmers Marketing Cooperative, said the tractor will be of great help for their livelihood, and promised to take good care of it.



“Hindi madali ang maging magsasaka sapagkat ito ay mano-manong pag-aararo. Kaya naman kami ay lubos na natutuwa at nagpapasalamat dahil sa natanggap naming kagamitan upang mas mapadali at lumago ang aming hanap-buhay,” Diagao said.



“Ang isang hectare ay umaabot ng ilang linggong pag-aararo bago ito pagtamnan ngunit ngayon ay maaaring matapos sa loob ng isang araw,” he added.



Another beneficiary, Upam Acob, 61, expressed his gratitude to the Bangsamoro Government and said “masaya kami dahil kahit papaano ay mapapabilis ang aming trabaho at hindi na kami laging nabababad sa ulan at init ng panahon sa tuwing kami ay nag-aararo.”