Proposed Bangsamoro OFW protection law takes off

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro parliament has approved on second reading a proposed regional law meant to protect constituents working abroad from maltreatment by employers.

The Parliament Bill 36 that aims to institutionalize policies for Bangsamoro overseas employment was authored by Regional Labor Minister Romeo Sema.

The bill is also focused on ensuring the welfare and protection of Bangsamoro constituents working outside of the country.

Sema also functions as member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), which is known as the interim parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The BTA, which has 80 members appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte, is led by Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

In a statement Sunday, Sema said the Parliament Bill 36 was approved on second reading during a session last week following extensive deliberations in prior plenary sessions.

The proposed regional law intends to establish an outfit under the Bangsamoro Ministry of Labor and Employment that shall work along with the Philippine Overseas Labor Office and the Department of Foreign Affairs in protecting BARMM residents working abroad from bad employers.

“The proposed measure is our response to mounting complaints by overseas workers from BARMM about maltreatment by their foreign employers,” Sema said.

Sema said there is a big number of Bangsamoro residents employed abroad, mostly in petroleum-exporting countries in the Middle East.

“Our chief minister wants them protected from maltreatment. We can do something to achieve that goal in the context of regional autonomy based on BARMM’s charter, the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” Sema said.