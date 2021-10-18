Protect poll integrity, PRRD tells PDP-Laban local bets

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday called on the local candidates of his ruling party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), in the 2022 polls to safeguard the integrity of elections.

Duterte made the call, as he reminded the PDP-Laban’s local bets to adhere to the party’s principles and values before, during, and after the May 9, 2022 elections.

During the proclamation of PDP-Laban’s local candidates in Iligan City, Lanao del Sur, Duterte assured them that they would get the party’s full support as they seek local government posts.

“It is my hope that all of you will stand by the PDP-Laban’s principles and aspirations throughout the campaign period and on election day and beyond. I urge you to ensure the integrity of the elections for your respective positions despite the challenges that you may face,” he said.

Duterte expressed confidence that the local candidates of the PDP-Laban in next year’s elections have the “competence, integrity and dedication,” the qualifications Filipino voters want for a public servant.

He also told the local bets to make sure that their goal is to improve the quality of life of the Filipino people.

“As a political party, we should continue to put the welfare and progress of our country and people on top of our priorities,” Duterte said. “Keep in mind that our victory will not only be ours but more importantly, to the nation.”

Duterte likewise said he is optimistic that the PDP-Laban’s local candidates would stay as “good leaders.”

He encouraged them to do their best to make the country a “more prosperous Philippines.”

“As you run for public office, take this to your heart even after the election period and regardless of the election results,” Duterte said.

He also told them not to lose faith in the PDP-Laban “even in daunting situations.”

“We have been through difficult times and yet we are still here and standing,” he said. (PNA)