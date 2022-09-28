Proud dad offers tricycle free ride after daughter passed social work board exam

KORONADAL CITY – A tricycle driver here has offered free ride today as his way of expressing gratitude after his daughter passed the recent Social Work Licensure Examination (SWLE).

After learning his daughter Jon Mae have passed the Social Work Licensure Examination, tricycle driver Juven Paneza, 47, was overwhelmed by the blessing that he and his family have received and that immediately decided to offer free ride to his passengers around Koronadal City.

He would have earned between P500 to P700 in plying the city had he not offered “free ride.” His free ride is initially set only for today but he is considering doing it until tomorrow (Thursday).

The father has been driving tricycle the past 20 years as source of income.

Jona Mae graduated at Ramon Magsaysay Memorial College Marbel, Inc more than a month ago on July 20 this year. She took the board examination on Sept. 19 to 21 and the results came out Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old registered social worker said: “I will start job hunting soonest, including a slot for fire officer at the BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection).”

In her Facebook post, Jona Mae, told her parents after learning her accomplishments:

Narito ang buong post ni Jona Mae: “ MAMA, PAPA RSW NA Bata nyo (Mama, Papa, your daughter is now a RSW.”

Below is her FB posts in full:

"THANK YOU LORD SA ANSWERED PRAYER, TANAN NA KAHAGO NYU MAMA, Heart Brave, PAPA Juven Paniza , NANAY kag Love John Reyes worth it, Praise God sa tanan, Maisip kutong Ga review na gabi na magpuli maulanan pa habang ga byahe kay motor ang dala mga allowance na wala kaya di maka attend review, Damu challenges pero nag padayun gyapon ko kay balan ko sa ulihi worth it tanan ni kag para masuklian tanan na kagaho sang mga tao na ara lng sa tapad ko para mag alalay sakun. Maayo gid ang Ginoo kag balan ko halin sang umpisa upod ko siya Thankyou again Lord, sa Victory Lord, Congratss samun tanan."Isaiah 60:22 When the time is RIGHT, I the lord will make it HAPPEN"

