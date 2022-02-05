  Saturday Feb, 05 2022 04:30:04 PM

Provincial police reaches out to South Cotabato villagers 

Local News • 12:45 PM Sat Feb 5, 2022
20
By: 
John M. Unson
A big number of children benefited from the police humanitarian activity. (From PRO-12)

KORONADAL CITY -- More than 200 families in Barangay Kusan in Banga, South Cotabato have benefited from a police outreach mission this week.

The activity of the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office in Sitio T’boli Village in Banga was led by its director, Col. Nathaniel Villegas.

Villegas and his subordinates, during the activity, distributed to no fewer than 200 families in Sitio T’boli Village food packs containing rice, canned goods, instant noodles and other provisions, according to a report from the Police Regional Office-12.

The South Cotabato PPO is under PRO-12 whose present regional director is Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum.

The South Cotabato PPO team that carried out the outreach mission in Barangay Kusan also provided villagers with anti-COVID-19 supplies --- toothpaste, bath soap, shampoo, detergent powder and facemasks --- to complement community coronavirus containment efforts.  

Children in the barangay also received slippers, toys and school supplies from the outreach mission team.

The outreach activity was also capped off with a lecture by personnel of the South Cotabato PPO’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk about the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act.

In a statement, Tagum said he was elated a lot with the humanitarian mission in Barangay Kusan of Col. Villegas and his subordinates. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Provincial police reaches out to South Cotabato villagers 

KORONADAL CITY -- More than 200 families in Barangay Kusan in Banga, South Cotabato have benefited from a police outreach mission this week. The...

DOH-12 records highest number of COVID-19 infections in 2022, 6-day-old baby dies

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 4, 2022 (6:00 PM) SEVEN HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR (744) NEW CONFIRMED CASES were reported today...

Dawlah’s revenge for death of bomb-maker anticipated

BALABAGAN, Lanao del Sur - The military is anticipating retaliation by the Dawlah Islamiya for the death of a bomb-maker and the capture of...

Cotelco announces power interruption in Makilala, North Cotabato for Feb. 5

POWER-OFF : MAKILALA AREA When : FEBRUARY 5, 2022 (SATURDAY) Time : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS) Affected areas : Sitio Crasher, Brgy....

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Feb. 5

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced that power consumers in Barangays Tamontaka 2, 3, 4, and 5 will...