Provincial police reaches out to South Cotabato villagers 

KORONADAL CITY -- More than 200 families in Barangay Kusan in Banga, South Cotabato have benefited from a police outreach mission this week.

The activity of the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office in Sitio T’boli Village in Banga was led by its director, Col. Nathaniel Villegas.

Villegas and his subordinates, during the activity, distributed to no fewer than 200 families in Sitio T’boli Village food packs containing rice, canned goods, instant noodles and other provisions, according to a report from the Police Regional Office-12.

The South Cotabato PPO is under PRO-12 whose present regional director is Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum.

The South Cotabato PPO team that carried out the outreach mission in Barangay Kusan also provided villagers with anti-COVID-19 supplies --- toothpaste, bath soap, shampoo, detergent powder and facemasks --- to complement community coronavirus containment efforts.

Children in the barangay also received slippers, toys and school supplies from the outreach mission team.

The outreach activity was also capped off with a lecture by personnel of the South Cotabato PPO’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk about the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act.

In a statement, Tagum said he was elated a lot with the humanitarian mission in Barangay Kusan of Col. Villegas and his subordinates.