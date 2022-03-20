PRRD sees ‘no compelling reason yet’ to endorse prexy candidate

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has not seen any compelling reason yet to endorse a presidential candidate, Malacañang said on Saturday.

During the “Ask Me Anything, Anywhere” segment aired on his Facebook page, acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar maintained that Duterte has yet to pick his preferred successor.

“Ang ating alam, ang sabi po ni Pangulong Duterte, wala siyang ie-endorse (What we know is President Duterte will not endorse [any presidential candidate]),

unless there is a compelling reason. Kung merong sapat na dahilan para mag-endorse ng kandidato, gagawin niya. Pero sa ngayon, wala pang compelling reason (If there is a compelling reason to endorse a candidate, he would do so. But as of now, there’s no compelling reason yet),” Andanar said.

Samar Governor Ben Evardone, acting as vice president of Duterte’s ruling party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), expressed support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Evardone based his endorsement on Duterte’s recent statement that the country’s next leader should be “compassionate and decisive” and someone who is a “lawyer”.

Of the 10 presidential hopefuls, only Robredo and Dr. Jose Montemayor are lawyers.

Acting Cabinet Secretary and PDP-Laban secretary-general Melvin Matibag on March 15 said Duterte remains “neutral” and has yet to make an endorsement of a particular presidential candidate.

Matibag added that the PDP-Laban is expected to name its presidential bet on or before March 25.

Evardone, however, insisted that his endorsement of Robredo’s presidential bid has Duterte’s “blessing”.

Andanar earlier said Duterte might support a presidential candidate whose name contains the letter “O.” He later clarified that his statement was merely based on his instincts.

Apart from Robredo and Montemayor, other presidential aspirants include Senators Panfilo Lacson and Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, former national security adviser Norberto Gonzales, labor leader Leody de Guzman, and Lanao del Sur businessman Faisal Mangondato. (PNA)