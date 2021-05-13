PRRD urges Muslims to continue being ‘generous, compassionate’

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday expressed hope that the Muslim community’s “generosity and compassion” will never fade.

In his Eid’l Fitr message, Duterte said he is optimistic that the occasion would inspire everyone to continue promoting “peace, unity and goodwill among our fellow Filipinos.”

“As you mark the end of a month-long journey of reflection, prayer, and fasting, may Allah continue to instill in you the virtues of generosity and compassion for others,” Duterte said.

He made the message, as he wished the Muslim Filipinos to have a “solemn” observance of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan despite the country’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Duterte said this year’s celebration of Eid’l Fitr is memorable because the country’s fight against Covid-19 is nearing an end.

“This joyous occasion celebrating personal sacrifice and unity is made more relevant as the country makes a significant step closer to beating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Duterte said he is optimistic that the Muslim community would help his administration bring “peace, prosperity, healing, and strength” to the country.

“Let us welcome a new hope that this Eid brings -- for peace, prosperity, healing and strength as we build a progressive and brighter future for our people. I wish you a blessed and joyous celebration! Eid Mubarak,” he said.

Observe health protocols

In a separate statement, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar reminded Muslim Filipinos to follow health measures against Covid-19 as they observe Eid’l Fitr.

“As we continue with our national vaccination program, we ask everyone to continue observing all health measures and protocols, for us to be on our way towards our collective recovery,” Andanar said.

Andanar hoped that the Muslims’ renewed spiritual attainment would strengthen their commitment and dedication to the exemplary Islamic virtues, especially amid a global health crisis.

“As the challenges brought by the Covid-19 prevented everyone from sharing meals and praying together throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, Allah’s constant love, affection, and mercy have given you the strength and courage to obey all His commandments, while facing adversities,” he said.

Duterte, through Proclamation 1142 inked on Monday, declared May 13 as a regular holiday to “bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Under the proclamation, Muslim Filipinos are reminded to observe community quarantine, social distancing, and other health protocols amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Eid’l Fitr, one of the two most important Islamic celebrations, is observed by the Muslim community three days after the fasting month of Ramadan.

Muslims traditionally gather in mosques for an Eid prayer to express their gratitude to Allah for having been able to perform their personal sacrifices.

However, they will have to celebrate inside their respective homes as a precaution against Covid-19. (PNA)