PRRD will step down with at least 95% of Marawi rehab done

MANILA –Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) will see to it that at least 95 percent of Marawi City’s recovery projects from the 2017 siege will be completed by June.

TFBM chief and housing czar Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said former displaced families residing within the most affected (MAA) or the so-called "ground-zero" are now experiencing normalcy.

"I can say that 2021 has been a fruitful year for TFBM, the Marawi City local government, and especially for our Maranaw brothers and sisters who are now enjoying the initial fruits of the ongoing rehabilitation," Del Rosario said in a statement that summed up the year just ended for the task force.

As of the first week of December 2021, the TFBM has completed about 85 percent of major rehabilitation works while the rest of the infrastructure projects are in the final stages.

"I am certain that we can finish at least 95 percent of all major infra projects by June 2022, and I can assure everyone that the few remaining projects will surely be completed because they are already funded and for implementation by the concerned agencies," Del Rosario added.

Despite challenges such as inclement weather and the Covid-19 pandemic, TFBM projects passed construction standards and are within the timeline.

Aside from 56 implementing agencies, TFBM tapped civil society organizations (CSOs) to work as the government's third-party monitoring group, granting them access to regular inspections of the projects.

CSOs based in Lanao del Sur have repeatedly expressed satisfaction with the rehabilitation efforts.