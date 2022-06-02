PRRD's birthday wish for Sara: 'Good health, success'

  Thursday Jun, 02 2022 03:50:16 AM

Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and his daughter, vice president-elect Sara Duterte (Presidential file photo)

MANILA – President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is wishing his daughter, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio, a "good health" and "success" in leading the country as the second top government official in the next six years.

That was Duterte's birthday message for Sara who turns 44 on Tuesday, acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a virtual press conference.

"The President's wishes for our Vice President-elect are good health and success in her role as the second highest official of the land," Andanar said.

Sara is the daughter of Duterte and Elizabeth Zimmerman.

Duterte backed the vice presidential bid of Sara, saying his daughter could continue his legacy.

In his previous speeches, Duterte said Sara, given her qualities and leadership style, would be a great fit for the vice presidency.

Sara, who currently serves as the mayor of Davao City, was proclaimed on May 25 as the country's new vice president.

She won the May 9 vice presidential race, earning 32,308,417 votes, or a huge margin of 22 million votes over her closest rival, Senator Francis Pangilinan.

Sara, a lawyer, is the first female mayor and the youngest to have been elected to the position.

On May 11, Duterte hoped that the new set of leaders would prioritize the welfare of the Filipino people.

Duterte also expressed optimism that his fellow Filipinos would accept the leaders of the country, "whoever they are."

