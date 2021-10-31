PTFoMS condoles with the family of Dondon Dinoy, orders speedy probe

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), through its Executive Director, Usec. Joel Sy Egco, offers condolences to the family of Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy, a reporter for Newsline Philippines and a volunteer anchor of Energy FM in Digos City, over her untimely death.

“The PTFoMS wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dondon Dinoy. We are greatly saddened for your loss,” the Malacañang official said in a statement.

Dinoy, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, died after being shot several times by a still unidentified suspect at around 6:00pm yesterday in her apartment located at Mother Ignacia St., Poblacion Uno, Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

Egco said that the government condemns in the strongest terms this heinous crime against a respected member of the media and has instructed the local Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bansalan to immediately conduct a complete and thorough investigation of the incident.

“Even if the motive seems to be a personal matter, the Task Force will see to it that justice will be served to those responsible for Dinoy’s death”, Egco added.

The PTFoMS chief pointed out that he is presently in close coordination with BGen Filmore B Escobal, Regional Director of PRO 11, and that investigators already have strong leads as to the perpetrator. The PNP is one of the law enforcement agencies that comprises the PTFoMS.

Meanwhile, Edith Caduaya, President of the Mindanao Independent Press Council and a colleague of Dinoy, said the victim was not a hard-hitting broadcaster or reporter and, as far as she knows, did not have any personal enemies. However, she revealed that the victim had an altercation with another person prior to her death. Dinoy was also reportedly being urged to run for vice-mayor in the locality but was adviced not to.

Egco reminded media workers that “if anyone of you feel threatened in any way, the Task Force is here to help 24/7. We are just a phone call away and we will provide you with immediate security and protection if you feel you are in any danger.”.

PTFoMS was created by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 with a mandate of safeguarding press freedom and protecting the life, liberty and security of media workers, the first of its kind in the world. ###