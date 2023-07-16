Pulis, isa pa nasawi sa salpukan ng dalawang motor sa Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY - An off duty police officer and a motorist were killed when the motorcycle they were driving figured in a highway crash on Saturday in Barangay Lower Salbu, Datu Saudi Ampatuan Maguindanao Del Sur.

Capt. Melvin Laguting, Datu Saudi Ampatuan police chief, identified the fatalities as Patrolman Jamil Sarico, 29, a resident of Parang, Maguindanao del Norte and assigned with the 1402nd Regional Mobile Force Battalion, and a certain Arsad Abdullah, a resident of Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao Sur.

Laguting said Patrolman Sarico on a motorbike was heading toward Datu Salibo town while another motorbike driven by Arsad was coming on opposite direction whent hey collided headon.

"We are sad with the incident, we cannot say how the accident exactly happened," Laguting said in a radio interview.