Pursuit underway for killers of 2 family members in NoCot

M’LANG, North Cotabato – Police are in hot pursuit of three attackers who killed two members of a family in Barangay Bagontapay here Friday afternoon.

Major Realan Mamon, town police chief, identified the dead victims as Crizzel Gwyn Orbe Maguad,18, and his minor brother.

Another female member of the family, also a minor, managed to escape unhurt from the attack.

“The young survivor was able to hide in a certain room and was able to post in the social media asking for help and disclosed that unidentified men entered their house,” the police official said.

Mamon said the incident took place around 3 p.m. at the house of the victims in Purok San Isidro here.

“For still unknown reasons, three unidentified persons entered the house then stabbed and beat up the victims,” he said quoting witnesses.

Mamon will look into the possibility of a robbery since the attackers opened the cabinets and scattered personal belongings at the house. It is not yet clear though if anything went missing from the house.

“We still have to conduct a deeper investigation on the incident,” he said.

Mamon said they are also still trying to determine the whereabouts of the victims’ parents at the time of the incident.