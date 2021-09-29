  Wednesday Sep, 29 2021 09:35:30 AM

Pushpin in Kidapawan boy’s stomach now out

Local News • 09:15 AM Wed Sep 29, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
"I'm okay now," the boy appears to be saying in this photo from his mother's FB posts.

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The 9-month old child who accidentally swallowed a pushpin Tuesday is now safe, his mother said Wednesday.

Angel Mae Dinaguit of Barangay Poblacion, Kidapawan City said the pushpin was found after her son defecated Tuesday night.

“Thanks God. I was relieved, but we need to bring him to the doctor for further examination because he might have sustained wounds in his vital organs,” the mother said in the vernacular.

Dinaguit said she was waiting for her iced tea order from a roadside stall when her son found a corkboard and pulled the pushpin from it.

She found out her son was chewing the pushpin and eventually swallowed it.

An x-ray showed the pin was in her large intestine.

A medical practitioner said the pushpin may exit naturally but may hurt the boy’s internal organs. 

A surgical operation would have cost the parents between P70,000 to P100,000, a physician said.

Dinaguit said her son is due for physical examination today at the provincial hospital in Barangay Amas here.

