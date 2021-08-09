PWDs get aid from MSSD BARMM

COTABATO CITY - A total of 289 indigent People With Disabilities (PWDs) across the mainland provinces of Bangsamoro region received assistive devices from the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) through its Older Persons and Persons with Disability (OPPWD) Program during the celebration of National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation (NDPR) Week.

The celebration culminated with the distribution of 46 assistive devices to indigent PWDs of Pagalungan, Parang, and Matanog municipalities on Thursday, 05 August 2021.

Last week, 243 indigent PWDs from Maguindanao with 59, Lanao del Sur A (175), Lanao del Sur B (46) and Special Geographic Area (SGA) of North Cotabato (9) received assistive devices.