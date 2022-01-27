Racing against time, Maranaos urge Congress to pass Compensation Bill before Feb. 4

COTABATO CITY – Residents of Marawi City and those living outside the country’s Islamic city have continued its call for the passage of the Marawi Compensation Bill before both Houses of Congress adjourn on February 4.

In a statement released today through International Alert Philippines, the Marawi Reconstruction Conflict Watch (MRCW), an independent multi-stakeholder dialogue group of people that harnesses skills and professions to help in the Marawi reconstruction process and channels wider public attention and participation in monitoring, expressed its appreciation to the senators for approving during the second reading Senate Bill No. 2420.

﻿“The approval of Senate Bill 2420 or the Marawi Compensation Bill is the government’s recognition of its obligation to rebuild the lives and bring back the dignity of more than 300,000 Marawi siege victims and correct its failure to protect its citizens during the siege,” it said, adding that the passage of the Bill on second reading was a major step towards this recognition.

The group said it also appreciated the efforts of senators in proposing, amending and pushing this bill forward.

“However, we reiterate and emphasize our call to push through with the bill's passage on the third and final reading before the Congress session adjourns next week on February 4,” MRCW said even as it also called on the House of Representatives “to proactively support the bill's swift passage and for President Duterte to urgently sign this bill into law.”

The group also called on fellow Maranaos “to exert one last united effort to pressure this government to compensate us for the destruction that wrought our city.”

“We pay tribute to your courage, perseverance, sacrifices and struggles for almost half a decade since the siege, and we hope that you continue to raise your voices and not let it falter until we attain justice. It is the only thing to hope for. Nothing else remains,” it added.

MRCW has lobbied for the Marawi Compensation Bill since 2018 and has drafted the previous Senate version of the Bill authored by Senators Ronald de la Rosa, Miguiel Zubiri, Imee Marcos, Francis Tolentino and Christopher Bong Go.

In addition, they have served as resource persons in committee deliberations and consultants in both the Lower House and Senate since 2019 to provide updates on the status of the rehabilitation, critical information and risks, complaints and issues, and propose actions based on their consultations with residents, traditional leaders, local government officials, academics and independent experts.