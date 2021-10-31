Radioman Dondon Dinoy slain in Bansalan gun attack

BANSALAN, Davao del Sur - Unidentified gunman shot dead today Orlando "Don-Don" Dinoy inside his apartment in Mother Ignacia Street, Barangay Poblacion Uno at about 6 p.m.

Bansalan Chief Major Peter Glen Ipong confirmed the incident and that investigation is still in progress.

Dinoy serves as Davao del Sur provincial correspondent for NDBC Radyo Bida. He used to write for Philippine Daily Inquirer, Sunstar Davao and recently as correspondent for Newsline.ph

Major Ipong could not say if the crime was work related.

Newsline.ph condemned the murder as it appealed for speedy investigation and determine the motive behind his death.

Dinoy is a regular voice in the DXMS, DXND AND DXOM Tingog Mindanao Radio Alliance providing reports from Bansalan, Digos City and Davao del Sur.

NDBC joins Newsline.ph in crying for justice for DonDon Dinoy.