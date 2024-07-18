Rain showers to continue across PH Thursday

MANILA – Almost all areas in the country will experience rains due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

"The LPA, last tracked in the vicinity of Catbalogan City, Samar, has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

However, the LPA will continue causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Bicol Region, Caraga, Marinduque, Romblon, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon.

The same weather condition will prevail across Metro Manila, Bataan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast across the archipelago. (PNA)