  Thursday Jan, 26 2023 07:26:14 PM

Rain showers to continue in most parts of PH

WEATHER • 10:30 AM Thu Jan 26, 2023
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata

MANILA – Most parts of the country will continue to experience rain showers due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon, the weather bureau said Thursday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Mindanao, Romblon, Albay, Sorsogon and Masbate due to the LPA last spotted 245 km east southeast of Davao City.

This LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Bicol Region, Aurora, Laguna, Quezon, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro will experience rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides are likely in said areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have light rains due to the northeast monsoon. Luzon, Visayas and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The northern, eastern, western and southern seaboards of Luzon, the seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao will have rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA) 

