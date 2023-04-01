Rainfall advisory today, right now

Rainfall Advisory No. 2 #MIN_PRSD

Issued at 08:15 PM, Saturday, 01 April 2023

Weather System: Easterlies

Moderate with occasionally heavy (4.5-7.5 with occasionally 7.5-15 liters/meter^2 per hour) rains are being experienced over #Bukidnon(Kibawe), #MaguindanaodelSur(DatuAbdullahSangki, ShariffAguak, DatuPaglas, Mangudadatu, Buluan), #NorthCotabato(Carmen, Kabacan, Pikit, KidapawanCity, M’lang), #SouthCotabato(KoronadalCity), #SultanKudarat(Esperanza, Isulan, Lambayong, TacurongCity, Columbio), #SurigaodelSur(Tagbina), #ZamboangaSibugay(Talusan) and may affect nearby areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate (2.5-5.5 liters/meter^2 per hour) rains are being experienced over #AgusandelNorte(LasNieves), #DavaodelNorte(Talaingod, TagumCity, PanaboCity), #SurigaodelSur(Hinatuan), #LanaodelNorte, #LanaodelSur, #MaguindanaodelNorte and may affect nearby areas.

The public and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices concerned are advised to MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued at 11:00 PM.

For more information and queries, please call at telephone number (088) 555-0485 local 101 or log on to bagong.pagasa.dost.gov.ph.