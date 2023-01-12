Rains continue to prevail across PH

MANILA – Three weather systems will bring rain across the country on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low-pressure area last tracked 295 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and the shear line will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, the Visayas and Mindanao.

On the other hand, the northeast monsoon will bring rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro.

PAGASA said these areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The rest of Luzon will experience light rains also caused by the northeast monsoon, it added.

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago is forecast to experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon.

Rough to very rough seas are expected over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, while larger sea vessels have been alerted against big waves. (PNA)